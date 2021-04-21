UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Tops $15.09 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00006623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $1.47 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00276859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01025732 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.24 or 0.00666726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,989.86 or 0.99835157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

