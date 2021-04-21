US Capital Advisors Comments on DCP Midstream, LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DCP Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

DCP opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

