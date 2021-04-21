USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.64

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.64 and last traded at $101.53, with a volume of 1036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $354,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,313.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

