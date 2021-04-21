USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $15.32 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

