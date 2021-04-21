Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.83% of Utah Medical Products worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

UTMD stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.