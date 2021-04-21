UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.