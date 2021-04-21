v.systems (VSYS) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $107.49 million and $4.39 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.
About v.systems
VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,181,245,386 coins and its circulating supply is 2,257,636,922 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.
