Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,288.57, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.