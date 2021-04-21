Validity Market Cap Reaches $14.52 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Validity has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $38,872.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $799.90 or 0.01499462 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,286,163 coins and its circulating supply is 4,283,919 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

