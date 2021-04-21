Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.33.

VMI stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.74. 149,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.85. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

