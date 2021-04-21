Valvoline (VVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.57-1.67 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.57-1.67 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

