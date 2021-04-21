VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Trimmed by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.