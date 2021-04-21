VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,244,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $383,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

