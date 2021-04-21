VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.68% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $230.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

