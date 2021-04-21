Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 316.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VIG opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

