Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,029. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

