Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.38. 12,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,551. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

