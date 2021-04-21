Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

