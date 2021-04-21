Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

