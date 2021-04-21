Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 221,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,008. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

