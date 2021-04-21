Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

