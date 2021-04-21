Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.