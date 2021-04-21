Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,646 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $61,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 129,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,008. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

