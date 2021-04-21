Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 196,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 58,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 720,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.