Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 66,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

