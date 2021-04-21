Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lifted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,269,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $195.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

