Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Reduced by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $67,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

