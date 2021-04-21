Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.15. 11,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.11 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

