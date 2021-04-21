Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,996. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

