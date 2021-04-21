Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is First Command Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,838. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

