Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 139,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,838. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

