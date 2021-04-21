Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 106,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,343. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.