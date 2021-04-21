Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

