Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $689,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $168.84. 21,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,584. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

