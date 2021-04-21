Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

