Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

