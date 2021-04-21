Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Moller Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

