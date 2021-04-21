Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 32.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $99,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.