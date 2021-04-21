Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 13.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $217.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.