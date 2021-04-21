Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.83. 55,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,364. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

