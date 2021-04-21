Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $37.54

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $271,298.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.54 or 0.00066955 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,427 coins and its circulating supply is 701,296 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

