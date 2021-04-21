Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

VREX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of VREX opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.47 million, a P/E ratio of -39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

