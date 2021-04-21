Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTA shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

