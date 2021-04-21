Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTA shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
