Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82.38 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.60 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £684.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

