Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Velas has a market capitalization of $320.23 million and $2.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

