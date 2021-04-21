Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 169,674 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.