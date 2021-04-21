Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Ventas worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

