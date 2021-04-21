Venus (XVS) Price Hits $84.15 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Venus has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $803.25 million and approximately $210.87 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $84.15 or 0.00151623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,692.26 or 1.00351370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,545,810 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.