Veoneer (VNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Veoneer has set its FY 2023

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

VNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

