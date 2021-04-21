Veoneer (VNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Veoneer has set its FY 2023
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $30.71.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).
