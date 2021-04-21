Verasity (VRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.64 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Verasity has a market capitalization of $132.51 million and $32.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00129609 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,670,084,294 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

