VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,410.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $2,410.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.32 or 0.99922340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001866 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,596,752 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

